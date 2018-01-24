(Adds quote)

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May was uncomfortable reading reports of alleged sexual harassment at a charity gala in London, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

Women hired to entertain businessmen and politicians at a men-only charity fundraising gala were groped, propositioned and sexually harassed at the secretive event, the Financial Times newspaper said.

“The prime minister was uncomfortable at the reports that she read this morning. I say ‘reports’ in part because clearly this is an event to which she would not be invited, because she is a woman,” the spokesman told reporters. (Reporting By William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)