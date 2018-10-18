FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 10:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Scottish government identifies case of mad cow disease

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Scotland’s government said on Thursday that a case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), or mad cow disease, had been discovered on a farm in Aberdeenshire.

The government said precautionary movement restrictions have been put in place at the farm, while further investigations are carried out to identify the origin of the disease.

“I have activated the Scottish government’s response plan to protect our valuable farming industry, including establishing a precautionary movement ban being placed on the farm,” Fergus Ewing, Scotland’s farming minister, said in a statement. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison)

