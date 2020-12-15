UK top court will overturn decision stopping Heathrow expansion, lawyer says

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s Supreme Court will on Wednesday overturn an earlier court decision which blocked London Heathrow Airport’s expansion plans, a lawyer in the case said on Tuesday.

Tim Crosland, a lawyer involved in the campaign against the airport’s plans for a third runway, said the top court would reverse a Court of Appeal verdict that the expansion was unlawful on environmental grounds.

“Tomorrow the Supreme Court will overturn the Court of Appeal’s judgement in Heathrow’s favour and rule that Mr (former transport minister Chris) Grayling acted lawfully,” said Crosland, who added he was acting in “contempt of court” by announcing the verdict before the court had handed it down. (Reporting by Matthew Green; writing by Michael Holden; Editing by Kate Holton)