Hedge fund Brevan Howard made gains across firm in February -source

Hedge fund Brevan Howard made gains across firm in February

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Billionaire Alan Howard’s hedge fund generated gains across the firm in February as many peers struggled in the wake of coronavirus.

London-based Brevan Howard’s main fund, which bets on macroeconomic events, made 5.2% in February, generating gains of 3.8% year-to-date, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Four other Brevan funds generated gains ranging from 2.3% to 16.6%, said the source.

Brevan Howard’s listed fund BH Macro made returns of 5.2% in February, bring their year to date gains to 3.9%, according to an announcement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

