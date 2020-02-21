Financials
February 21, 2020 / 11:47 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Hedge fund DG Partners hires marketing lead to raise assets

Maiya Keidan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Hedge fund firm DG Partners has hired Richard Blake, previously head of business for trader Greg Coffey’s Kirkoswald Asset Management, to lead a new fundraising drive outside of the U.S.

DG Partners currently runs $1.4 billion across its strategies, but Blake told Reuters it has capacity to run up to $8 billion. The firm has human-led and computer-driven macroeconomic and trend-following strategies, including a joint venture with Brevan Howard.

Coffey’s Kirkoswald Asset Management was approaching $2 billion earlier this year after launching just two years prior. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below