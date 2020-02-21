Hedge fund DG Partners hires marketing lead to raise assets

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Hedge fund firm DG Partners has hired Richard Blake, previously head of business for trader Greg Coffey’s Kirkoswald Asset Management, to lead a new fundraising drive outside of the U.S.

DG Partners currently runs $1.4 billion across its strategies, but Blake told Reuters it has capacity to run up to $8 billion. The firm has human-led and computer-driven macroeconomic and trend-following strategies, including a joint venture with Brevan Howard.

Coffey’s Kirkoswald Asset Management was approaching $2 billion earlier this year after launching just two years prior. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan Editing by Rachel Armstrong)