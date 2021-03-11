Hedge fund boss Odey found not guilty of indecent assault

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Crispin Odey, one of Britain’s most high-profile hedge fund managers, was on Thursday found not guilty of indecently assaulting a young, female banker in 1998 after a three-day London trial.

Judge Nicholas Rimmer told Westminster Magistrates’ Court that he could not dismiss the possibility that Odey only verbally propositioned the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

“I ...find you not guilty. I acquit you and you will leave this courthouse with your good character intact,” Rimmer said.