December 16, 2019 / 12:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tyrus Capital to buy UK-based business of Tyndaris LLP

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Tyrus Capital said on Monday it had agreed to buy the UK-based business of Tyndaris LLP for an undisclosed sum in a deal that will nearly double Tyrus’ assets under management to $2 billion.

The deal will see Tyrus aquire the real estate lending strategy and a convertible debt strategy with around $900 million in assets. As part of the deal, Tyrus will take on 15 staff from Tyndaris, it said in a statement.

A spokesman for Tyndaris declined to comment on the future of the remaining computer-driven side of its business. (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Maiya Keidan; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

