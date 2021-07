July 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog said on Thursday it has levied a fine of 90 million pounds ($124 million) on several insurance units of Lloyds Banking Group for miscommunicating home insurance renewal policies to customers between 2009 and 2017. ($1 = 0.7264 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)