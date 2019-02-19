Honda UK plant closure not related to Brexit - Europe boss

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Honda’s decision to close its only British car plant is not related to Brexit and is a product of global changes in the industry, the firm’s Europe’s boss said on Tuesday.

“This is not a Brexit-related issue for us. This decision has been made on the basis of... global changes,” Honda Senior Vice President for Europe Ian Howells told BBC Radio.

He said that China, the United States and Japan were where the firm would focus its investments.

“Although... we were very clear on our Brexit position, we’ve always seen those as something we will get through,” he said. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Costas Pitas)