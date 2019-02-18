UK government must urgently talk to Honda and save jobs, says opposition party

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s government must urgently talk to car manufacturer Honda and trade unions to try to save jobs, Britain’s opposition Labour Party said on Monday, adding that May’s policy towards Brexit was damaging the economy.

Honda is set to announce the closure of its only British car plant in 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs, a lawmaker told Reuters.

“The government must urgently talk to Honda and the trade unions to save these highly skilled jobs and our car manufacturing sector before it is too late,” Labour’s business policy chief Rebecca Long-Bailey said in a statement. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)