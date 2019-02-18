UK PM May's spokesman: Too soon to comment on reported Honda plant closure

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday it was only right to wait until the management of Japan’s Honda had spoken to its workers before commenting on reports the manufacturer would close a plant in England.

Sky News said the announcement by Honda could come on Tuesday, and that the plant was scheduled to close in 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs.

“From the point of the view of the prime minister, it is only right that we wait until the company has spoken with the workforce,” he told reporters. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)