Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 19, 2019 / 6:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Honda to hold news conference after UK factory closure news

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Tuesday it would hold a news conference at 0800 GMT, a day after a British lawmaker said the Japanese car maker will announce the closure of its only British car plant.

Shutting the Swindon factory in southern England - Honda’s second plant closure in 2022 - will result in 3,500 job losses, Justin Tomlinson, a Conservative lawmaker, told Reuters.

The company said Chief Executive Takahiro Hachigo will attend the news conference on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chang Ran-Kim in Tokyo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below