Persimmon, Aviva concede measures over ground rent, lease terms

June 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition regulator said on Wednesday it has got commitments from housebuilder Persimmon and insurer Aviva as part of a long-running investigation into possible mis-selling of leasehold homes and high ground rents.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Aviva will remove unfair ground rent terms and repay owners whose rents were doubled, while Persimmon will offer leasehold owners an option to get complete ownership of the property at lower rates. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)