UK annual house price growth picks up to 9-month high -Halifax

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - British house prices rose in the three months to August at their fastest annual rate since November last year, figures from major mortgage lender Halifax showed on Friday, bolstered by a gradual pick-up in wages and constrained supply.

Halifax said house prices in that period were 3.7 percent higher than a year earlier, up from a 3.3 percent growth rate in the three months to July but a slightly smaller rise than the 3.9 percent average forecast in a Reuters poll.

House prices rose 0.1 percent on the month in August, beating a forecast of a 0.3 percent fall while slowing after a hefty but downwardly revised 1.2 percent increase in July. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Catherine Evans)