UK annual house price growth slows to 5-year low - Halifax

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - British house prices in the three months to October rose at the weakest annual rate in more than five years, major mortgage lender Halifax said on Wednesday.

Annual house price growth slowed to 1.5 percent in the three months to October from 2.5 percent in the three months to September, Halifax said, though this was a slightly smaller drop than economists polled by Reuters had forecast.

House prices grew by 0.7 percent on the month in October alone after a 1.3 percent decline in September. (Reporting by David Milliken Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

