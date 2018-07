LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - British house price growth cooled in annual terms to a four-month low in June, as expected, mortgage lender Halifax said on Friday.

Prices rose 1.8 percent in the three months to June compared with a year ago, matching the consensus in a Reuters poll of economists and compared with a 1.9 percent rise in May.

In June alone, house prices rose 0.3 percent, also as expected, after a 1.7 percent jump in May. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Sarah Young)