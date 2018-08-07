FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 7, 2018 / 7:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK house prices jump in July by more than expected - Halifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - British house prices spiked in July, despite other signs of softness in the market, mortgage lender Halifax said on Tuesday.

House prices surged 1.4 percent during the month of July after a 0.9 percent rise in June, Halifax said, topping all forecasts in a Reuters poll that pointed to a 0.2 percent increase.

Compared with a year ago, house prices were 3.3 percent higher than a year ago, the fastest rate of growth since November and compared with a 1.8 percent rise in June.

“While the quarterly and annual rates of house price growth have improved, housing activity remains soft,” Halifax managing director Russell Galley said. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Sarah Young)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.