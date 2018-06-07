FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 7, 2018 / 7:41 AM / in 35 minutes

UK house prices rebound in May, but broader picture subdued - Halifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - British house prices rebounded more than expected in May, but the broader market picture remains subdued, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday.

House prices rose 1.5 percent in May after a 3.1 percent slump in April, Halifax said. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a smaller rise of 1.0 percent. Year on year, prices were 1.9 percent higher in the three months to May, as expected.

“These latest price changes reflect a relatively subdued UK housing market,” Halifax managing director Russell Galley said. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.