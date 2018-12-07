UK house prices rise at slowest pace in six years - Halifax

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - British house prices rose at their slowest pace in six years in the three months to November, mortgage lender Halifax said on Friday, the latest sign of weakness in the housing market in the approach to Brexit.

Annual house price growth slowed sharply to 0.3 percent in the three months to November from 1.5 percent in the three months to October, Halifax said.

House prices fell by 1.4 percent on the month in November, the third decline in the last four months and the biggest fall since April.