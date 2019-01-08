UK house prices surge unexpectedly in December - Halifax

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - British house prices jumped in December by much more than expected, although the broader picture of the property market remains subdued ahead of Brexit, mortgage lender Halifax said on Tuesday.

House prices rose 2.2 percent, more than reversing a 1.2 percent fall in November and outstripping all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists that had pointed to a 0.2 percent increase in December.

On an annual basis, prices rose 1.3 percent in the three months to December, again topping all forecasts that pointed to a 0.4 percent rise. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Kate Holton)