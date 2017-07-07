UK house prices rise at slowest pace in more than 4 years - Halifax

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British house prices rose at their slowest pace in annual terms in more than four years last month as accelerating inflation put a squeeze on the finances of many households, mortgage lender Halifax said on Friday.

Average house prices in the three months to June were 2.6 percent higher than a year earlier, slowing from a 3.3 percent increase in May.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected a 3.1 percent rise.

In June alone, house prices fell by 1.0 percent from May, compared with a median forecast of growth of 0.2 percent in the Reuters poll.