UK house prices rise for second month in July - Nationwide

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - British house prices rose for a second month in a row in July after falling between March and May, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday, suggesting a stabilisation in the housing market which has weakened since last year's Brexit vote.

House prices rose 0.3 percent in July from June, Nationwide said, slower than June's 1.1 percent jump. Economists polled by Reuters had expected prices to edge down by 0.1 percent in July.

Compared with July of last year, prices were 2.9 percent higher, slowing from a rise of 3.1 percent in June, Nationwide said. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by John Stonestreet)