London house prices fall for first time in 8 years - Nationwide
September 29, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 21 days ago

London house prices fall for first time in 8 years - Nationwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - House prices in London have fallen for the first time in eight years although prices across Britain overall rose in September, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday.

Prices in London fell by an annual 0.6 percent this month, Nationwide said. The British capital represented the weakest performing region in the country for the first time since 2005.

On a national level, Nationwide said house prices rose 2.0 percent year-on-year in September, slowing slightly from a rise of 2.1 percent in August.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to annual growth of 1.9 percent for house prices across Britain. (Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
