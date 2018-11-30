UK house price growth edges off 5-year low - Nationwide

Financials
LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - British house price growth picked up slightly this month from October’s five-year low, but the future outlook remains depressed by an uncertain economy and a squeeze on household budgets, major mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday.

Annual house price growth rose to 1.9 percent in November from 1.6 percent in October, a bigger pick-up than the average forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, while monthly growth was also stronger than expected at 0.3 percent. (Reporting by David Milliken Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

