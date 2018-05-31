FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 6:13 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK house price growth weaker than expected - Nationwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - British house prices rose more weakly than expected in May, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Thursday, the latest sign of how the country’s housing market has slowed since the 2016 Brexit vote.

House prices were up by 2.4 percent in the year to May, down from a rise of 2.6 percent in April. It was a smaller increase than the median forecast of a 3.0 percent rise in a Reuters poll of economists.

Prices fell by 0.2 percent from April, the third time this year that they have declined on a monthly basis, the figures from Nationwide showed. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Mark Potter)

