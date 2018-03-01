FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 7:08 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

UK house prices dip unexpectedly in February - Nationwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - British house prices fell unexpectedly during February, reflecting a subdued consumer economy, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Thursday.

House prices fell 0.3 percent month-on-month after a 0.8 percent rise in January, Nationwide. The consensus of economists polled by Reuters had pointed to an increase of 0.2 percent.

In annual terms, house prices rose 2.2 percent, slowing sharply from growth of 3.2 percent in January. The Reuters poll had pointed to growth of 2.6 percent. (Reporting by Andy Bruce. Editing by Jane Merriman)

