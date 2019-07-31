UK house prices edge up as Brexit drags on market - Nationwide

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - British house prices rose weakly in July and uncertainty about Brexit and its impact on the economy are likely to drag on the market, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.

House prices increased by 0.3% compared with a year earlier after rising by 0.5% in June. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.1% rise in July.

In monthly terms, house prices in July also rose by 0.3%, a touch stronger than the median forecast in the poll for a rise of 0.2%.