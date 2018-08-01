FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 6:11 AM / in an hour

UK house prices pick up a bit of speed in July - Nationwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - British house prices gained a bit of momentum in July after rising at their slowest annual rate in five years in June, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.

House prices across the United Kingdom were on average 2.5 percent higher than in July last year, faster than growth of 2.0 percent in June and above a forecast for a 1.9 percent rise in a Reuters poll of economists.

In monthly terms, prices rose by 0.6 percent in July from June, faster than the Reuters poll forecast of 0.2 percent.

Writing by William Schomberg

