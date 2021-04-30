Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Consumer Financial Services

UK house prices record biggest monthly jump since 2004

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - British house prices jumped by 2.1% in April after a monthly dip of 0.3% in March, the biggest single-month increase since February 2004, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Friday.

House prices in April were 7.1% higher than a year earlier, up from a 5.7% annual rise in March and above expectations in a Reuters poll for price growth to slow to 5.0%. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kate Holton)

