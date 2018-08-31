FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 6:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK house prices rise at joint slowest rate since 2013-Nationwide

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - British house prices grew at their joint slowest annual pace in more than five years in August, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday.

House prices across the United Kingdom were on average 2.0 percent higher than in August last year, below a forecast for a 2.7 percent rise in a Reuters poll of economists.

In monthly terms, prices fell by 0.5 percent in August from July. The Reuters poll had pointed to a 0.1 percent monthly increase. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Costas Pitas)

