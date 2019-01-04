Financials
January 4, 2019

UK house prices rise at slowest pace in nearly 6 years -Nationwide

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - British house prices rose at their slowest annual pace in nearly six years in December and fell unexpectedly in monthly terms, mortgage lender Nationwide said, in the latest sign of a housing market slowdown since the Brexit vote in 2016

Annual house price growth slowed to 0.5 percent, Nationwide said on Friday, compared with a rise of 1.9 percent in November and weaker than a median forecast of 1.5 percent in a Reuters poll of economists.

In monthly terms, prices fell by 0.7 percent, against a poll forecast of 0.1 percent.

