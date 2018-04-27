UK house prices rise more quickly in April - Nationwide

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Annual house price growth in Britain picked up a bit of speed this month after slowing to a seven-month low in March, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday.

House prices rose 2.6 percent in the year to April compared with a rise of 2.1 percent in March and in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Prices rose 0.2 percent on the month after a drop of 0.2 percent in March, also matching the median forecast in the poll. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Alistair Smout)