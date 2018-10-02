UK house prices rise only slowly again in Sept - Nationwide

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - British house prices rose only slowly again in September, extending their weak run since the 2016 Brexit vote, according to data published on Tuesday by mortgage lender Nationwide.

Compared with September 2017, prices rose by 2.0 percent, the same annual growth rate seen in August and slightly above a median forecast of 1.9 percent in a Reuters poll of economists.

Prices rose by 0.3 percent in September from August when they had fallen by a monthly 0.5 percent, Nationwide said.

House prices were rising by about 5 percent a year at the time of the referendum decision to leave the European Union in June 2016. (Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Andrew Heavens)