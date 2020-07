LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Former BP chief John Browne is stepping down early as the UK chairman of Huawei Technologies ahead of the British government banning the Chinese company from the country’s 5G networks later on Tuesday, Sky News reported.

Sky News said Browne had given notice in the last few days that he would step down from the board of Huawei UK in September, six months earlier than his tenure was due to end.