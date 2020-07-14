UK says Canada has a similar Huawei analysis to UK

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s digital minister said that Canada had a similar type of analysis to that done by the United Kingdom which on Tuesday said it would ban Huawei equipment from the 5G network by 2027.

“The U.S. and Australia have already taken decisions in this respect. I think the Canadians have a similar sort of analysis to us and are yet to take a decision, and New Zealand has a slightly different process,” Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden told parliament.

“Each country is looking at how best to protect its telecoms networks but also crucially how they develop their own domestic alternatives,” he said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)