UK should seek cost-effective 5G security - finance minister

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Britain needs to find a way to roll out 5G telecommunications in a way that is cost-effective and rapid as well as secure, finance minister Philip Hammond said when asked about using technology from Chinese firm Huawei Technologies.

Hammond declined to comment directly on reports Britain will allow Huawei a restricted role in building parts of its 5G network, seeking a middle way in a dispute between the United States and China over new communications technology.

But he told a parliament committee that unnecessarily costly ways of ensuring network security should be avoided where possible.

“It’s essential that we get the balance right, ensuring that our networks are built in a way that is secure against interference from whatever source, but also are competitive.”

“But where our security experts tell us that there are ways in which we can maintain security — whether it’s in networks or installations — that avoid the most economically costly outcomes, then we should look very carefully at those options.” (Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce)