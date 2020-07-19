UK asks Japan for Huawei alternatives in 5G networks - Nikkei

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - The British government asked Japan to help build its 5G wireless networks without Huawei Technologies, citing NEC Corp and Fujitsu Ltd as potential alternative suppliers, the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday.

British officials met with their counterparts in Tokyo on Thursday, two days after Britain ordered Huawei equipment purged from its 5G networks by the end of 2027, the Nikkei said, without citing sources.

The move reflects Britain’s effort to bring in new equipment suppliers to foster competition and help reduce costs for the country’s wireless carriers, it said.

British digital minister Oliver Dowden last week said Britain was working with its allies to foster stronger rivals to Huawei, naming firms from Finland, Sweden, South Korea and Japan. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by William Mallard)