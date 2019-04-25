UK minister: Huawei discussion leaks "unacceptable", criminal investigation possible

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - British culture minister Jeremy Wright said on Thursday he could not rule out a criminal investigation over the “unacceptable” disclosure of confidential discussions on the role of China’s Huawei Technologies in 5G network supply chains.

“We cannot exclude the possibility of a criminal investigation here,” Wright said.

“I do not think that the motivation for this leak matters in the slightest. This was unacceptable and it is corrosive to the ability to deliver good government.”