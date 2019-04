LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is clear the protection of information on national security matters is of the highest importance, her spokesman said on Thursday.

Some lawmakers have called for an inquiry into a leak of discussions held at a meeting of Britain’s National Security Council over barring China’s Huawei Technologies from all core parts of the 5G network. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan)