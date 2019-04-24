Huawei welcomes reports UK will allow it into 5G networks

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - China’s Huawei said on Wednesday it welcomed reports that Britain would allow limited use of its equipment in new 5G networks.

A security source said Britain will allow Huawei restricted access to non-core parts of the 5G network, but block it from all core parts of the system.

“We welcome reports that the UK government is moving towards allowing Huawei to help build the UK’s 5G networks,” a spokesman said. “While we await a formal government announcement, we will continue work cooperatively with the government and the industry and their evidence-based approach to network security.”