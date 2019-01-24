Charity of Britain's Prince Charles to stop taking Huawei donations

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The youth charity founded by Britain’s Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, said it will not accept any new donations from Huawei Technologies “in light of public concerns”.

Huawei is a leading supplier of telecoms network equipment that has come under global scrutiny for its relationship with China’s government. Huawei has repeatedly said Beijing has no influence over it.

“At present, we are not accepting new donations from Huawei in light of public concerns,” the Prince’s Trust said in a statement. “Future donations will continue to be reviewed by our Ethical Fundraising Committee.” (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)