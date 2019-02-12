UK foreign secretary condemns attack on BBC cameraman at Trump rally

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt condemned an attack on a BBC cameraman by a supporter of United States President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in El Paso, Texas, on Monday.

Wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap, the man shoved the BBC’s Ron Skeans before being pulled away.

Asked on Tuesday by Sky News whether it was acceptable for Trump to whip up his fans to such an extent that a cameraman was attacked, Hunt said: “It is never acceptable when journalists and cameramen are attacked just for doing their job.”

“There is a broader issue here which is that last year 80 journalists were killed across the world just for doing their job. We are very worried about this,” Hunt added. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Stephen Addison)