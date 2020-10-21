Infinite Power signs power supply agreement with Framatome, Marubeni

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s Infinite Power said on Wednesday it had signed a letter of intent with Japan’s Marubeni Corp and Germany’s Framatome to provide uninterruptible power in nuclear energy facilities.

Infinite Power has developed power cells which operate in a similar way to solar cells, but instead of converting the sun’s rays into electricity they convert the radiation wave emitted from a radioisotope, which is an atom that has excess nuclear energy, into electricity.

This month it signed a separate letter of intent with Marubeni’s Nuclear Fuel Dept of Japan to seek potential markets to use the power cell technology in Japan.

The new agreement with nuclear technology company Framatome, majority owned by French utility EDF, and Marubeni, is to supply uninterruptible power inside nuclear energy facilities, waste depots and transport applications in extreme conditions.

“This represents another key application of our unique power technology,” said Infinite Power CEO Robert McLeod.

“Providing uninterruptible power in extreme conditions is a powerful selling point for our technology,” he added.

Infinite Power said last month it was seeking to raise 25 million pounds ($32 million) to construct its first production facility in Britain to make the power cells to provide clean energy to industry.

Discussions are ongoing with investors in the United States and Britain. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)