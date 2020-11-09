UK to publish review into RPI inflation on Nov. 25

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s government will publish a review into the calculation of the Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation on Nov. 25, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday.

The RPI is used for calculating payments on Britain’s inflation-linked government bonds as well as some pensions and commercial contracts.

Britain’s Office for National Statistics says RPI no longer gives an accurate measure of inflation and has urged the public to use alternative measures of consumer price inflation (CPI). (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Estelle Shirbon)