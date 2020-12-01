UK year-ahead inflation expectations rise to 3.3% - Citi/YouGov

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The British public’s expectations for average inflation over the next 12 months rose to 3.3% in November from 3.2% in October, a monthly survey by YouGov for U.S. bank Citi showed on Tuesday.

Expectations for inflation over a five- to 10-year horizon sank to 3.4% in November after touching their highest in almost seven years in September at 3.6%.

“Despite recent moderation, inflation expectations remain relatively high. Brexit uncertainty has previously tended to drive inflation expectations higher. However, COVID-related reconfiguration might also be playing a role,” Citi economists wrote in a note to clients.

YouGov polled 2,016 adults on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22. (Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)