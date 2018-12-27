UK crime agency examining leaks in insider trading investigation - WSJ

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The UK National Crime Agency (NCA) is examining accusations that an employee leaked information to a suspect in exchange for money, thereby resulting in the undermining of a probe into a network of insider trading suspects in Europe, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The NCA, which usually focuses on tackling serious and organised crime, is investigating whether a government translator with access to wiretap recordings tipped off the target of an insider-trading investigation, the Journal reported on.wsj.com/2BGPYfZ, citing people familiar with the matter.

The NCA could not immediately be reached for comment.