UK bulk annuities market hits record $55 bln in 2019

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The UK bulk annuity market for insuring company defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes totalled a record 42 billion pounds ($55.2 billion) in 2019, consultant Hymans Robertson said on Thursday.

The total, nearly double 2018 volumes, included seven multi-billion pound mega-deals, Hymans said in a report, as companies increasingly offload their pension schemes to an insurer to take risk off their balance sheets.

Insurers such as Legal & General and Aviva are active in this market.

$1 = 0.7608 pounds Reporting By Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise

