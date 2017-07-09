FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Q2 car insurance premiums rise 18.5 pct - survey
July 9, 2017 / 11:03 PM / a month ago

UK Q2 car insurance premiums rise 18.5 pct - survey

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) -

* Comprehensive UK car insurance premium rises 18.5 pct in Q2 - Willis Towers Watson/Confused.com survey

* Increasing repair costs, insurance premium tax (IPT), personal injury claims lead to year-on-year rise

* IPT has doubled in two years to 12 pct

* Recent cut in discount rate pushes up personal injury payments, will cost insurers up to 5.8 bln stg, Willis says

* Brexit-related drop in pound drives up car part prices (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Mark Potter)

