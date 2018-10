LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - ‍Britain’s financial markets regulator said it has launched a study into how general insurers price home and motor policies amid concern some have the potential to cause harm to vulnerable consumers.

The Financial Conduct Authority said the study would give it a deeper understanding of the scale of harm, who it affects and what actions may be required to improve the market.​ (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)