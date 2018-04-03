FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 3, 2018 / 10:02 AM / Updated a day ago

UK regulator warns insurers over policy renewals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s markets watchdog said on Tuesday it would take action against general insurance firms who were failing to implement rules designed to increase transparency and encourage customers to shop around before renewing policies.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said RAC, an insurer and roadside recovery company, had become the latest firm to agree to contact affected customers after failing to properly display the prior and current year premiums and shopping around messages in its policy renewal documents.

“It is simply unacceptable to see that some firms are still not being properly transparent with their customers a year on from the introduction of the rules,” said Jonathan Davidson, an executive director of supervision at the FCA.

Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Carolyn Cohn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.